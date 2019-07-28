Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Lifted Its Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $596,160; Cantillon Capital Management Lifted Holding in Aon Plc (AON)

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 12,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 109,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.64M shares traded or 14.85% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO INTEGRATE CORPORATE, INVESTMENT BANK; LAYOFFS MAY FOLLOW – WSJ, CITING; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Fed Initially Disclosed Asset Cap Could Be Lifted by Sept. 30, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Pacquement Says Expect Rates to Edge Up Over Next Few Months (Video); 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ORDERS REQUIRE COMPANY TO PAY $1 BLN IN TOTAL CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 07/05/2018 – “They made one mistake,” Warren Buffett says. Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but Buffett says it’s a good business. via @cnbctech #AllThingsBuffett; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 1.85M shares traded or 123.74% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,217 shares to 625,445 shares, valued at $113.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aon, Oxfam, and Etherisc launch first blockchain-based agricultural insurance policies for smallholder farmers in Sri Lanka – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pension plans’ financial health flat as strong asset returns strength fail to stem impact of falling bond yields – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Jacobson and Aon Announce Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Outlook Study – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 29,370 shares to 39,609 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,180 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo confirms formation of regulatory-focused office – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,275 shares. Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund stated it has 0.86% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 52,792 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 1.45M shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.57 million shares. Chou Assoc Mgmt holds 9.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 434,542 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc stated it has 575,987 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 19.38 million shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc accumulated 6,193 shares. Massachusetts-based Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 0.94% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Roundview Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,297 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 223,895 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp owns 255,200 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.