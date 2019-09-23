Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $418,950; Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Barclays PLC (LON:BARC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Barclays PLC has GBX 280 highest and GBX 170 lowest target. GBX 191.80’s average target is 28.50% above currents GBX 149.26 stock price. Barclays PLC had 29 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, September 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, September 13. Morgan Stanley maintained Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) on Thursday, June 6 with “Equal Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, August 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of BARC in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 209 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. See Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) latest ratings:

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 18.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd acquired 3,150 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd holds 20,220 shares with $2.71 million value, up from 17,070 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $139.43. About 6.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership reported 1,676 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Arkansas-based Lathrop Invest has invested 6.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grand Jean Capital Mngmt Inc invested 5.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 3.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Manhattan stated it has 5.81 million shares or 4.32% of all its holdings. Moreover, Peconic Prns Lc has 0.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Country Club Na holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 157,746 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested 1.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Girard Prns Ltd holds 2.92% or 123,439 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associate reported 9.34M shares. Dodge Cox, a California-based fund reported 31.36 million shares. Bessemer Securities accumulated 29,490 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Cahill Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 15,501 shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Cap Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 6.37% above currents $139.43 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 25.75 billion GBP. It offers personal and business banking services, credit cards, transactional and other lending products, and investment services and products. It has a 8.34 P/E ratio. The firm also provides financial advice, primary capital raising and capital markets execution, risk and liquidity management, sales and trading, consumer payments, and wealth management services.

The stock decreased 1.50% or GBX 2.28 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 149.26. About 20.85M shares traded. Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

