Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Decreased Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $778,360; As United Rentals (URI) Stock Declined, Montgomery Investment Management Upped Position

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 6,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,363 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, down from 55,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.13. About 3.84 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $130.93. About 350,193 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bancorporation has 1.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 182,716 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mufg Americas Holdings stated it has 198,081 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 6,205 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Professional Advisory Serv Inc owns 174,359 shares or 4.29% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Management Ltd invested 0.3% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dearborn Partners holds 85,505 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Reik Com Llc invested in 6,114 shares. Winch Advisory stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Highland Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Martin And Incorporated Tn has 8,616 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 3,951 are owned by Hutchinson Mgmt Ca. First Long Island Invsts Lc has invested 1.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Davis R M Inc reported 347,400 shares. Rockland Tru stated it has 191,823 shares.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 20,335 shares to 28,895 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.