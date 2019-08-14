Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Raised Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $2.05 Million as Stock Declined; As Sony (SNE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Trimmed Stake by $356,790

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.21. About 2.74M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 67.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 4,115 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 12,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 750,017 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 17/05/2018 – Todd Spangler: Sony Lays Off 12 at Crackle; More Cuts Likely Coming in TV, Film Units; 14/05/2018 – Sony Financial Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results; 20/05/2018 – New Sony CEO to Detail Shift Away From Gadgets in Mid-Term Plan; 26/05/2018 – Hard OCP: Rumor: Sony Could Be Considering a PlayStation Classic; 09/04/2018 – Sony has redesigned its autonomous entertainment robot Aibo that can form an emotional bond with owners; 11/04/2018 – Former Sony Interactive CEO Andrew House Joins KEYPR’s Advisory Board; 20/04/2018 – FORTUNE: Breaking Bud brewer responds to Sony lawsuit; 21/05/2018 – Sony adds 10-inch notebook-sized model, a new mobile app and feature enhancements to Digital Paper line-up; 01/04/2018 – Is the Fun Over at Sony? A Stoic Numbers Guy Takes Over as CEO; 09/04/2018 – Qualstar to design and manufacture Enterprise Class Optical Disc Library for Sony

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 835,921 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Limited has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.47M shares. Ls Investment Advsr Llc reported 6,942 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3.33M shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 2.20M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd holds 4,016 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.12% or 454,767 shares. Cibc Ww has invested 0.24% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Suntrust Banks reported 83,327 shares. Decatur Inc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 55,960 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc reported 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 69,519 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Management holds 3,228 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 1.09 million shares.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 13,200 shares to 16,180 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,493 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

