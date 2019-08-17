Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Cut by $792,990 as Shares Rose; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stock Price Rose, Regions Financial Trimmed Position

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 44,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 80,729 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 125,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 2.86M shares traded or 41.02% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 42.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 29,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 39,609 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 68,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48 million shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 10/05/2018 – WildHorse Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 09/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 340,469 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.96% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0% or 204 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Smithfield Tru Co invested in 0% or 105 shares. Wellington Management Llp has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 90,944 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 2,183 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 3,464 shares. Earnest Ltd Com stated it has 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 8,300 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 120,000 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Foster Motley stated it has 11,811 shares.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 35,254 shares to 756,786 shares, valued at $36.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 139,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 831,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Commercial Bank owns 83,108 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Bourgeon Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 160,195 shares. Orleans Capital Management La accumulated 89,584 shares. Yorktown Management And Communication accumulated 66,000 shares or 0.59% of the stock. 7.62M are held by King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation. Arbor Investment Advsrs Lc holds 18,743 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 19,776 were reported by Oakworth Cap. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 14,299 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co reported 22.75M shares. Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.49% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Second Curve Ltd Com holds 78,786 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.25% stake. Moreover, Macroview Invest Mgmt Llc has 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 600 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corp has 30,934 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,400 shares to 90,050 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

