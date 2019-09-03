Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Increased Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) by $2.05 Million; As Equity Residential (EQR) Stock Rose, Land & Buildings Investment Management Raised Stake by $14.75 Million

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $92.85. About 687,853 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36 million, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $85.62. About 184,450 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,420 shares to 14,370 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,084 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 58,097 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,580 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,984 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.09% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,525 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Finance has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 511 shares. Holderness Invs accumulated 2,550 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Delta Mgmt Ltd Company holds 2,465 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Intl Group has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 131,535 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 10,800 are owned by Palisade Cap Ltd Nj. Frontier Capital Management Com Llc invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 38,668 were reported by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tcw Group Inc Inc stated it has 174,053 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 37,162 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc accumulated 3.90M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 5,618 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 1.56% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 250,452 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 451,371 shares. Anchor Cap Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Amg National Bank & Trust stated it has 9,113 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 970,883 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Exane Derivatives invested in 1,617 shares. Cibc Mkts accumulated 48,987 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 6,704 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sei Invs owns 0.09% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 347,094 shares. Optimum Inv reported 2,800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 16,601 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.04% or 37,621 shares.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 179,350 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $38.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.