Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Cut Its Stake in Nike (NKE) as Market Valuation Rose; As Cvs Com (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Whittier Trust Co Cut Its Position

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Cvs Corp Com (CVS) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 17,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 145,405 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, down from 162,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Cvs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 8.24 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 38.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 13,084 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 21,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 6.82M shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2,627 shares to 50,790 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 38,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.34 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 20,335 shares to 28,895 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

