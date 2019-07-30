Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Maintains Stake in Electronic Arts (EA); As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Rose, Holder Kylin Management Has Decreased by $62.17 Million Its Position

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $88.26. About 2.59 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32M, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $174.45. About 9.53M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com owns 41 shares. Hbk Invests LP holds 0.05% or 39,700 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 575,599 shares. Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 0.13% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 71,503 shares. Cohen Klingenstein owns 11,858 shares. Sirios Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.48% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Com stated it has 146,556 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 703 were accumulated by First Personal. 40,167 are held by South State Corporation. Advisory Alpha Limited reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Rafferty Asset Ltd Co reported 21,609 shares. Virginia-based Yorktown Mgmt Research has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 4.08M shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP reported 8,153 shares.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 6,380 shares to 49,363 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,739 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of stock or 12,000 shares. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, February 12. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1.

