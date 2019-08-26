Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Increased Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) as Market Valuation Declined; Aristotle Fund LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Office Depot (ODP) by $5.98 Million

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $726.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 5.35 million shares traded or 3.80% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 237.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 20,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 28,895 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 8,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 4.21 million shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 53,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 745 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 89,017 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Company invested in 20,420 shares or 0% of the stock. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 501,670 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) reported 3,062 shares. Sei Investments Com stated it has 210,761 shares. Brant Point Inv Management holds 0.56% or 43,639 shares in its portfolio. Melvin Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.62M shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company reported 237,116 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Electronic Arts’ (EA) Game Releases Boost Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company to Acquire 44 New Gaming Centers – Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire PLAYlive Nation, Inc. – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 13,200 shares to 16,180 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 6,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,363 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).