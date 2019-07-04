Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Increased by $596,160; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Raised Stake

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 42,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,434 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 101,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 23/05/2018 – Apple Offers $50 Refund for iPhone Batteries Replaced in 2017; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 12,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 109,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 10.44M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in TCP Capital; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME “TO BE RELATIVELY STABLE” IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING APPROACH TO CUSTOMER REMEDIATION EFFORTS; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; Presale Issued; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Silvia Doesn’t See a Trade War (Video)

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 205,439 shares to 375,253 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 56,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,535 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC).

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 13,200 shares to 66,500 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 14,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,970 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).