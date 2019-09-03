Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Cut Cooper Cos (COO) Holding By $577,200; Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Has 1.77 Sentiment

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased Cooper Cos Inc (COO) stake by 40.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 1,950 shares as Cooper Cos Inc (COO)’s stock rose 17.40%. The Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd holds 2,900 shares with $859,000 value, down from 4,850 last quarter. Cooper Cos Inc now has $15.25B valuation. The stock decreased 4.01% or $12.41 during the last trading session, reaching $297.34. About 349,933 shares traded or 22.17% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18

Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.90, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 85 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 48 cut down and sold positions in Anika Therapeutics Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 13.00 million shares, up from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Anika Therapeutics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 28 Increased: 62 New Position: 23.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $774.93 million. The firm develops, makes, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid technology. It has a 27.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment.

The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 105,239 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK) has risen 39.72% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 15/03/2018 – Anika Non-Deal Roadshow Set By First Analysis for Mar. 22-23; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 05/03/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Joseph Darling Named CEO, Director; 10/04/2018 – Anika Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK); 05/03/2018 Joseph Darling Named CEO and Director of Anika Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Anika at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 2018 AAOS Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase

Capital Management Corp Va holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for 111,996 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 205,609 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diker Management Llc has 0.66% invested in the company for 35,987 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 40,000 shares.

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 22.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.53 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.69M for 34.05 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Anika Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANIK) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Anika Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANIK) 11% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Anika Therapeutics Stock Crushed It Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CooperCompanies Introduces Refreshed Brand and New Website – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Cooper Companies to Participate in the Baird Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “65 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $166.66 million for 22.87 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies has $35100 highest and $302 lowest target. $324.78’s average target is 9.23% above currents $297.34 stock price. Cooper Companies had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Hold” rating and $302 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.