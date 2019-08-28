Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Increases Stake in Starbucks (SBUX); Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Share Price Declined While Welch Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561,000, up from 3,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $96.09. About 6.54 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores for one-day racial bias training; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $166.2. About 10.87 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Boston Family Office Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com invested in 20,276 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Magellan Asset Limited has 7.24% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 30.71M shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Suncoast Equity Mngmt has invested 3.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Atlas Browninc owns 6,561 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Country Tru Bancorp reported 960 shares. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Limited Liability holds 2.83% or 21,033 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hills National Bank & Trust And Tru has 0.76% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Incorporated holds 12,825 shares. Rockland Co owns 1.41% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 179,014 shares.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 14,100 shares to 152,000 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 186,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,568 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).