Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Raised Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $777,432 as Stock Price Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Clough Capital Partners LP Trimmed Position

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 46,080 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.05 million, up from 41,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $168.49. About 644,172 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 39,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 109,490 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.55M, down from 149,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $476.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $182.98. About 9.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 37.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Galapagos Nv by 51,120 shares to 63,973 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

