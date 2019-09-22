Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Upped Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $777,432; Alb (ALB) Holding Increased by Davenport & Company Llc

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Alb (ALB) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 7,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 193,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.62M, up from 186,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Alb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 2.74 million shares traded or 93.76% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 46,080 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.05 million, up from 41,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.23M shares traded or 26.54% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd holds 60,248 shares. Sei owns 118,789 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.3% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Advisory Net Lc stated it has 4,636 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp owns 67,834 shares. Hexavest has invested 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 10,120 shares in its portfolio. 4,179 were accumulated by Atlantic Union State Bank Corp. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Capstone Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 14,010 shares. Meyer Handelman Co invested in 5,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Johnson Fincl Group Inc owns 188 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dhr (NYSE:DHR) by 23,545 shares to 729,476 shares, valued at $104.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cof (NYSE:COF) by 29,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02M shares, and cut its stake in Abt (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Tianqi puts world’s biggest lithium plant expansion on hold – MINING.com” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Albemarle’s Dividend Growth Is Fueled By Its Lithium Expansion Plans – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks to Add to Your Watch List – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.