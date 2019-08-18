Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Cut Abbott Labs (ABT) Position; Aegion – Class A (AEGN) Shorts Raised By 2.55%

Aegion Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:AEGN) had an increase of 2.55% in short interest. AEGN’s SI was 1.28 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.55% from 1.25M shares previously. With 160,000 avg volume, 8 days are for Aegion Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:AEGN)’s short sellers to cover AEGN’s short positions. The SI to Aegion Corp – Class A’s float is 4.11%. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 91,626 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 18/04/2018 – AEGION SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER MICHAEL WHITE RESIGNED; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 31.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 12,485 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd holds 26,615 shares with $2.13M value, down from 39,100 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $149.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 5.79 million shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems

Among 2 analysts covering Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aegion has $20 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is -2.68% below currents $19.01 stock price. Aegion had 6 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained it with “Hold” rating and $17 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Aegion Corporation shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) or 30,000 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 53,220 shares. Foundry Prtn Lc holds 0.38% or 544,132 shares in its portfolio. 399,031 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv. Menta Cap Ltd holds 0.09% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) or 12,045 shares. Us Retail Bank De invested in 5,042 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 240 shares in its portfolio. 96,994 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company accumulated 13,651 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 10,908 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 34,831 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Bridgeway owns 171,441 shares. The Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.01% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.25M shares.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. The company has market cap of $587.30 million. It operates through three divisions: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

More notable recent Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aegion’s (AEGN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Aegion (AEGN) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aegion Corporation Awarded $5.7 Million Wastewater Pipeline Rehabilitation Contract in Montgomery, Alabama – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aegion Corp (AEGN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 13th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 6.36% above currents $84.78 stock price. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9300 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. Wells Fargo maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, June 13. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $9100 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Texas Cap Commercial Bank Tx holds 0.71% or 4,858 shares in its portfolio. Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hardman Johnston Advisors Llc reported 49,558 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.12% or 15,882 shares. Regent Invest Limited Liability Corp owns 0.74% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 27,961 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 17,513 shares or 0.74% of the stock. 194,548 are owned by Wendell David Associate. Johnson owns 12,471 shares. Cadinha And Llc holds 18,675 shares. Villere St Denis J & Ltd, a Louisiana-based fund reported 211,725 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt owns 23,769 shares. Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 1.52% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 2,875 were reported by Seabridge Invest Advisors Limited Com. Swarthmore Group Inc Inc owns 12,550 shares or 4.31% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.