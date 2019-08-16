Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Continues to Hold Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Atika Capital Management Lifted Varian Med Sys (VAR) Stake by $4.09 Million

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 15,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 78,458 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40 million, up from 62,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $245.96. About 624,668 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $108.76. About 81,444 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR); 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES RANGE OF 18 PERCENT TO 19 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 26,865 shares to 30,126 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 39,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,957 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,197 shares stake. Strategic Ltd has 0.46% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bath Savings Trust accumulated 0.05% or 1,032 shares. Cna Financial Corp stated it has 16,500 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.36% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Co owns 18,707 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.75% or 50,295 shares. 285,832 are owned by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Sns Fin Group Inc Limited Company holds 0.55% or 10,040 shares. 1,413 are held by Montecito Comml Bank & Tru. Montag A & Associates stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fagan Associates owns 6,796 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership reported 1.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Savant Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Company has 2.18% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 52,570 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

