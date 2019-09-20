Pictet Asset Management LTD Upped Walmart (WMT) Holding By $305,140; Goodnow Investment Group Boosted Aircastle LTD (AYR) Holding By $1.72 Million

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 0.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd acquired 2,774 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 962,281 shares with $106.32M value, up from 959,507 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $333.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.1. About 2.30M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART 1Q U.S. COMPS EX-FUEL UP 2.1%, EST. UP 2.3%; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in Florida To Receive Approximately $42.7 Million in Cash Bonuses; 07/03/2018 – Walter Bloomberg: EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 07/03/2018 – TSYS: Walmart, Sam’s Club to Implement Advanced AuthControl Payment Solution; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 29/03/2018 – Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 30/05/2018 – From smart shopping carts to in-store drone assistance, here are 6 ways Walmart is planning for the future of shopping. via @cnbctech; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and Doubling U.S. Wind and Solar Energy Use; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda agrees UK merger deal with Sainsbury’s

Among 7 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores has $13500 highest and $10700 lowest target. $122.57’s average target is 4.67% above currents $117.1 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Monday, April 1 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, June 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 16. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 5. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Monday, June 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $12500 target. Citigroup reinitiated the shares of WMT in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Buy” rating.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) stake by 220,036 shares to 578,394 valued at $18.29 million in 2019Q2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parthenon Ltd owns 79,751 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wedgewood Invsts Pa has 0.4% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). New England Investment Retirement Gru Inc Inc owns 6,327 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Community Bankshares Of Raymore has 0.12% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,910 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 2,431 shares. 4,623 were accumulated by Clean Yield Grp Inc. Maryland-based Wms Prtn Ltd Co has invested 0.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bowen Hanes Com has invested 1.79% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 14,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory invested in 1.06% or 42,756 shares. Strategic Wealth Gru Limited Co owns 0.24% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 29,240 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.20 million shares or 0.49% of the stock. Savant Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.27% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,244 shares.

