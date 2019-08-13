Pictet Asset Management LTD Trimmed Stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by $346,800; As Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Share Value Declined, Prudential Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.92 Million

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 91,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.46% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.20M, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.76% or $0.465 during the last trading session, reaching $4.845. About 5.77M shares traded or 59.53% up from the average. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 17/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 33% Owned by Hedge Funds; 31/03/2018 – Federal Register: Mallinckrodt Inc. et al.; Withdrawal of Approval of Five New Drug Applications; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT – FDA COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED RISK-BENEFIT PROFILE OF STANNSOPORFIN DOES NOT SUPPORT APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF NEWBORNS ≥35 WEEKS OF GESTATIONAL AGE; 07/05/2018 – MNK: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T SUBSTITUTE FOR H.P. ACTHAR; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Paul R. Carter, Anne C. Whitaker to its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 50c; 04/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – DIRECTOR DIANE GULYAS ALSO TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY 2018; 20/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Announces First lnvestigator Award for Pioneering Efforts in ECP lmmunomodulation

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 107,238 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, down from 114,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 2.11M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philly airport; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 577 DEPARTING NASHVILLE TO PHOENIX EXPERIENCED BIRD STRIKE SHORTLY AFTER TAKEOFF; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: NO EMERGENCY DECLARED ON DIVERTED FLIGHT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO WON’T COMMENT ON COSTS OF NY, DC SLOT LEASES; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: INSPECTIONS GOING WELL, `PLEASED’ WITH RESULTS: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES `STRONG EARNINGS, MARGINS’ FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Capacity Rose 1.5%; 02/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago to New Jersey diverted due to broken window

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold MNK shares while 80 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 89.26 million shares or 1.34% less from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.02% or 349,752 shares. Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory has invested 0.17% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). 76,300 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.03% stake. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 1.51 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Armistice Capital Ltd Llc reported 1.50M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Stifel Fincl holds 9,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Serv holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Inc holds 363,372 shares. 150,899 are held by Tudor Investment Et Al. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,145 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 378,554 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 145,120 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 92,776 shares to 496,147 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 92,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $87,358 activity. Reasons Bryan M. had bought 5,400 shares worth $48,383.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (NYSE:TSU) by 815,748 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 46,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

