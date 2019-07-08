Pictet Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Lennox Intl (LII) Position by $11.00 Million; Brigade Capital Management LP Raised Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Position

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 27.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 41,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,129 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.59M, down from 149,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 408,820 shares traded or 14.68% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII)

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.23 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 24/05/2018 – Rowan Cos: No Changes to Proposals to Be Voted Upon; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at Futur; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ROWAN VIKING AWARDED 5-WELL PROGRAM BY SHELL UK LIMITED FOR PLUGGING & ABANDONMENT WORK ON GOLDENEYE PLATFORM IN CENTRAL NORTH SEA; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss $112.3M; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ADJOURNED 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR AND CONVENED ON THURSDAY, MAY 24; 19/04/2018 – Rowan Provides Fleet Status Report Update; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN COS 1Q REV. $211.2M, EST. $204.9M; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN REPORTS CONTRACT WITH SHELL FOR ROWAN VIKING; 04/05/2018 – Rowan Cos at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Jennison Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 567,597 shares. Stifel Finance accumulated 66,143 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.04% or 263,800 shares. Principal Fin Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Wolverine Asset Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 119,399 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Llc has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Axa reported 17,600 shares stake. 126 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Saba Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 52,450 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 3,405 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 278,667 shares.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 2.69M shares to 6.05M shares, valued at $185.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 45,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. Sessa Daniel M had sold 5,181 shares worth $1.27M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 4,892 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Shelton Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 665 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). California State Teachers Retirement holds 60,580 shares. Nordea Invest owns 3,754 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.08% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd stated it has 32,130 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Illinois-based Driehaus Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Great Lakes Advisors accumulated 817 shares. 668 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. 160,799 are owned by Principal Finance Grp Incorporated.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $4.18 earnings per share, up 13.90% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.67 per share. LII’s profit will be $163.93M for 17.19 P/E if the $4.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 148.81% EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 9,000 shares to 33,400 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 31,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.