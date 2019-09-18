Pictet Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Celanese Del (CE) by $727,600 as Market Valuation Rose; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shares Rose While Pl Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 59,826 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, down from 66,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $123.46. About 208,574 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Accounting Officer

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 941,569 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 155,144 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 2,447 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Neuberger Berman Lc reported 17,039 shares. Clearbridge Llc reported 685 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 63,915 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 196,773 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Natl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Valley National Advisers Inc invested in 10 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,020 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Group Limited owns 117,407 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 7,100 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 480 shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Pitcairn stated it has 2,104 shares.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.83M for 12.25 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 204,873 shares to 271,009 shares, valued at $26.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 10,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

