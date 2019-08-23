Pictet Asset Management LTD Stake in Sprint (S) Upped by $314,955; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Valuation Rose, Ci Investments Upped Holding

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 23.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 62,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 326,234 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 263,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 5.08M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – Sprint may lose a third of its value if T-Mobile merger deal falls through: Analyst; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Total Retail Postpaid Churn 1.78%; 29/04/2018 – Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Will Also Join Combined Board; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places Sprint Spectrum Securitization Series 2016-1 & 2018-1 Class A Notes on Positive Watch; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN AGGREGATE CONSENT PAYMENT AND ACCELERATION OF EXPIRATION TIME TO MAY 17, 2018 RELATING TO CONSENT SOLICITATION WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN SERIES OF NOTES BY ITS WHOLLY-OWNED…; 01/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Expects Debt Repayment If T-Mobile Buys Sprint; 27/05/2018 – As Ireland Joins Europe’s Sprint From Catholic Fold, Francis Looks South; 10/04/2018 – CNET: T-Mobile and Sprint restart merger talks … again; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT CFO MICHEL COMBES SPEAKING AT AN INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – Report on Business: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 321,466 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.10 million, up from 296,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $120.49. About 4.24 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 16,700 shares to 33,088 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 229,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 301,009 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Cumberland Incorporated has invested 0.26% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Swiss Financial Bank reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Lc has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of, Australia-based fund reported 2.04 million shares. Moreover, Cibc Commercial Bank Usa has 0.09% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 116,892 shares. 210,187 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. The South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Numerixs Invest reported 36,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 536,140 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc holds 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) or 10,898 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested in 10,353 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 21,664 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 71,536 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,543 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability Company holds 2.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 64,591 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.23% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 270,418 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 641 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 12.86M were reported by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon. Mariner Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% or 304,805 shares. Cwm Limited stated it has 7,559 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 48,799 shares. Blue Chip reported 81,924 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 2,440 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 61,754 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 41,031 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co stated it has 23,509 shares.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 111,569 shares to 762,040 shares, valued at $144.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,897 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

