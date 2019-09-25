Pictet Asset Management LTD Stake in Iron Mtn New (IRM) Cut as Valuation Declined; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Raised Its Stake

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 150,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 562,885 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.62 million, down from 713,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96 billion market cap company. It closed at $31.2 lastly. It is down 15.75% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 109.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 78,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 150,423 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.10 million, up from 71,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $211.26. About 628,791 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,500 shares to 188,525 shares, valued at $36.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 243,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 174,836 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 73,380 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 530,799 shares. Natixis holds 0.31% or 1.26 million shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 188,653 shares. Edgestream LP has invested 0.16% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Parkside Comml Bank & Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 69 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 81,389 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 699,024 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Street holds 0.03% or 12.35 million shares in its portfolio. 110,482 are owned by Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc. Swiss Savings Bank reported 933,664 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication reported 19 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.53M for 13.45 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 26,106 shares to 226,497 shares, valued at $38.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,244 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT).