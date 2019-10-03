Pictet Asset Management LTD Raised Its Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by $198.08 Million as Stock Declined; Packaging Amer (PKG) Holding Has Boosted by Algert Global Llc

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 166.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 12,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 20,375 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 7,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $101.15. About 110,574 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 1997.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 1.52 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209.57 million, up from 76,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 246,294 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 18,474 shares. Moreover, Leavell Inv Management Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Parkside Bancorp And reported 63 shares. D E Shaw And reported 37,808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 4,059 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.12% or 4,035 shares. Boston Prns holds 0% or 30 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd Llc holds 2,300 shares. 69 are owned by Reilly Finance Advsr Lc. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 9,187 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 300 shares. Somerset Tru holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 11,627 shares. California-based Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.64% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $270.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 5,285 shares to 23,772 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK) by 9,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,114 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Management Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 648,507 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.13% or 135,797 shares. 12,998 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 678,592 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 144,162 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 2,192 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 38,917 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 1.93M shares. Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) invested in 0.12% or 55,253 shares. Hexavest reported 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Calamos Wealth holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 28,093 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has 220,125 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Lc accumulated 5,748 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 264,173 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,707 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 25,554 shares to 74,446 shares, valued at $23.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 189,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.71M shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

