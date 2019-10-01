Pictet Asset Management LTD Position In Exact Sciences (EXAS) Was Upped; Capstone Investment Advisors Increases Stake in United Rentals (Put) (URI)

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) (URI) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 21,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 733,075 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 37.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 62,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 226,417 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.73 million, up from 164,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.04. About 846,441 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals: Put This One On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals: What Is Going On? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why United Rentals Stock Gained 22% in January – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why United Rentals, Eagle Bancorp, and Amarin Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “URI provides guidance, resumes buyback program; shares +3.1% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $13.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7,700 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (Call) (NYSE:RHT) by 51,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,400 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop Holding stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lazard Asset Lc, New York-based fund reported 200,898 shares. Scout Invests owns 488,035 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 154,388 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 32,307 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Liability Co reported 63,032 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Norinchukin Natl Bank The has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Independent Investors accumulated 8,550 shares. Optimum Invest holds 280 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 196,185 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0% stake. Shell Asset Mgmt Company, Netherlands-based fund reported 10,544 shares. Wilen Investment Mgmt accumulated 24,870 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Co invested in 31,265 shares.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: YETI, JACK, EXAS – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on January 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PreMarket Prep Recap: Fitbit, Exact Sciences Headlines; US Steel Downgrade ‘A Bit Late To The Party’ – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Excellent Stocks to Watch for 2020 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ulta Beauty, Overstock.com, PriceSmart, Arotech – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 22,096 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3,130 shares. Spark Inv Management Llc holds 0.47% or 57,700 shares. Fincl Bank holds 1,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 1,000 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 40 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 5,236 shares. Daiwa Secs Group accumulated 4,755 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Company invested in 45,260 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Df Dent And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Horseman Capital holds 10,000 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Castleark Limited Company stated it has 19,995 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 24,010 shares. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).