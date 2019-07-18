Pictet Asset Management LTD Lowered Stake in Keycorp New (KEY) as Market Valuation Declined; As Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Stock Value Declined, Marsico Capital Management Has Upped Position by $701,888

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 21,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,216 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 116,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 268,100 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 525,491 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, down from 549,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 4.62M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Did Elliott Management And The Oracle-Microsoft Deal Impact SAP’s Q2 Results? – Forbes” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Amazon Should Use Prime Day to Promote Amazon Key – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyCorp DEP SHS PFD F declares $0.3531 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Three Key Questions for Roku Stock Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.52 million for 9.88 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Fuller Thaler Asset Inc owns 2.12% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 10.63M shares. Lord Abbett & Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Paloma Mgmt holds 0.04% or 102,847 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Dc invested in 37,355 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 866 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Ameritas Partners holds 18,296 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Citigroup holds 409,874 shares. First Republic Invest accumulated 0.02% or 238,068 shares. Synovus Financial accumulated 0% or 2,265 shares. Brant Point Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.45% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Parkside Commercial Bank holds 712 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson stated it has 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 27,546 were accumulated by Hap Trading Ltd Liability.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,058 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $207.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 354,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 9,528 shares. Eulav Asset owns 215,800 shares. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Company owns 316 shares. Ser Automobile Association reported 67,047 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bell Natl Bank holds 0.17% or 18,751 shares. Northern Corp reported 1.38M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 177,115 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). 16,925 are held by Shufro Rose Communication Limited Liability Corporation. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 35,377 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% or 76,375 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge stated it has 3.14 million shares. Synovus Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2.80 million shares in its portfolio.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 31,059 shares to 41,101 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,639 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).