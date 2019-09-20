Pictet Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Celanese Del (CE) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Valuation Declined While Farmers & Merchants Investments Cut Its Position

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 59,826 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, down from 66,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $123.12. About 533,399 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 10,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 178,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97M, down from 188,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $112.02. About 2.30M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04B for 20.59 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 34,588 shares to 740,620 shares, valued at $31.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 35,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Valley Investment Adv has 3,638 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Swift Run Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Hartford Mgmt holds 111,419 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,649 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Plancorp Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Acg Wealth invested in 0.19% or 13,946 shares. Regal Investment Limited Co invested in 5,838 shares. 14,124 are held by Wheatland Advsr. Magnetar Limited Liability Com stated it has 9,022 shares. Vantage Investment Prns Lc holds 81,636 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. 153,600 were accumulated by Icm Asset Mngmt Wa. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Asset Mngmt holds 0.32% or 64,687 shares. 590,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Bamco Inc New York owns 19,007 shares.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.97M for 12.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 59,358 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $153.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 174,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company holds 774,277 shares. Moreover, Captrust Finance Advsrs has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 25,800 are held by Hennessy Advsr. Raymond James Svcs reported 11,592 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.06% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 94,280 shares. Charter Tru owns 2,699 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 232,892 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 0.72% or 17,642 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.05% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 26,662 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 5,200 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,159 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Co has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Clark Capital Mngmt Gru invested in 282,828 shares.

