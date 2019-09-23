Pictet Asset Management LTD Lowered Holding in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) by $62.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Autus Asset Management Stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) Has Cut by $481,585 as Valuation Rose

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 484,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.47 million, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 513.85% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 3,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 91,676 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21 million, down from 94,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $160.16. About 264,177 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,035 were reported by Raymond James Financial Svcs. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 449,676 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 14,742 shares. Carroll Assocs reported 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Nomura holds 15,000 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 58,553 shares stake. Vertex One Asset Mgmt owns 61,236 shares. Strs Ohio reported 894,146 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Montag A And owns 9,365 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company holds 0.07% or 1.03M shares. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 547,818 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,860 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 5,412 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel owns 377,926 shares.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TSYS Introduces Breakthrough Authentication Platform – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CDW Set to Join S&P 500 – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TSYS Reports Second Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Set to Break Into the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zscaler Inc by 392,200 shares to 637,700 shares, valued at $48.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 13,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 9,858 shares to 146,366 shares, valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $171.04 million for 31.04 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McCormick: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McCormick & Company: Buyer Beware – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Companies With Higher Profitability Than Kraft Heinz – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.