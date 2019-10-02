Pictet Asset Management LTD Lowered By $8.42 Million Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake; Sivik Global Healthcare Decreased Anthem Com Stk (ANTM) Stake

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Lkq Corp (LKQ) stake by 67.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 323,811 shares as Lkq Corp (LKQ)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 155,416 shares with $4.14M value, down from 479,227 last quarter. Lkq Corp now has $9.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 1.93 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased Anthem Inc Com Stk (ANTM) stake by 9.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 2,500 shares as Anthem Inc Com Stk (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Sivik Global Healthcare Llc holds 25,000 shares with $7.06 million value, down from 27,500 last quarter. Anthem Inc Com Stk now has $60.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $237.9. About 975,162 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 36,442 shares to 580,738 valued at $22.41M in 2019Q2. It also upped Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 12,956 shares and now owns 42,894 shares. Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) was raised too.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.75 million for 12.99 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 163,656 are held by Kbc Group Nv. Professional Advisory Svcs accumulated 358,391 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Zebra Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 11,074 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg reported 0.04% stake. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 552,537 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 70,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mawer Inv Mgmt invested 0.11% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 33,253 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 300 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests accumulated 10,625 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 172,851 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 47,276 shares. Cap World Investors, California-based fund reported 8.79 million shares. Cibc World, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,747 shares.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased Blueprint Medicines Corp Camb Com Stk stake by 5,000 shares to 30,000 valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com Stk (NYSE:EW) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 31,000 shares. Humana Inc Com Stk (NYSE:HUM) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem has $35900 highest and $316 lowest target. $343.67’s average target is 44.46% above currents $237.9 stock price. Anthem had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 26.