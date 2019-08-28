Pictet Asset Management LTD Lifted Mylan N V (MYL) Stake by $7.09 Million; Valuation Declined; As Mercer Intl (MERC) Shares Declined, Gates Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $11.46 Million

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 881,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The hedge fund held 2.99M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.40M, down from 3.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercer Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $743.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 179,962 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – Mercer Intl Had Filed Claim Against Canada in 2012 Over Celgar Pulp Mill; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $367.9M, EST. $336.0M; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 33.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 253,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54 million, up from 753,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 5.53 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Novel Delivery Has Potential to Provide Non-Addictive Treatment Option for Acute Pain; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Expected to be Introduced to US Market in 2018; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 422,413 shares to 7.73 million shares, valued at $126.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exela Technologies Inc by 354,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 38,192 shares. Nordea Management invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). James Inv Research reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 29,219 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). D E Shaw & Inc holds 168,141 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Walthausen And Llc holds 888,729 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc stated it has 200,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc accumulated 4.26 million shares or 0% of the stock. 16,446 were accumulated by Petrus Trust Lta. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 56,200 shares stake. Macquarie Group accumulated 15,985 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 465,437 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Co owns 13,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $110,000 activity.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 60,300 shares to 105,774 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 211,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.