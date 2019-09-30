Pictet Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $6.90 Million; G2 Investment Partners Management Increased Lendingtree New (TREE) Stake by $9.14 Million

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 40,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 951,741 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.95M, up from 910,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.21M shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 65.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 21,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 55,035 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.12M, up from 33,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $306.72. About 95,066 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 22,500 shares to 155,511 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (Put) (NYSE:ITW) by 125,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,000 shares, and cut its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colonial has invested 2.34% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pennsylvania Com invested in 1.45% or 209,143 shares. 470,432 are held by Toronto Dominion National Bank. 404,141 are held by First Manhattan. Montecito National Bank & Trust And Tru has 9,538 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison holds 0.11% or 2,066 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 113,355 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.44% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 632,266 shares. 5,734 are held by Naples Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.07M shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.81% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Virtu Financial Llc holds 7,390 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 57,820 were accumulated by Alley Co Limited Liability Company. Gamco Et Al accumulated 1,375 shares. Carroll Assocs Inc invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Rail and Trucks Go Head to Head as Teething Troubles With PSR Implementation Abate – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, KeyCorp and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LendingTree: A Fantastic Business At An Expensive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DHR, TGT, TREE – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will LendingTree, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TREE) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LendingTree sinks 17% as Q2 mortgage revenue disappoints – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold TREE shares while 79 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 55.77% less from 22.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,316 shares. Fred Alger Management invested 0.03% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Osterweis Cap Mngmt owns 4,820 shares. Millennium holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 102,829 shares. Baillie Gifford And invested 0.61% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 561 shares. Invesco Limited holds 51,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). 777 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Llc. First Mercantile Tru Co invested in 235 shares. Dupont Mngmt owns 700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ranger Investment Management LP has 56,585 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 8,856 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,600 shares.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 61,976 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $15.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 514,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,007 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FIVN).