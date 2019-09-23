Pictet Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Stake in Nvr (NVR) as Valuation Rose; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shares Declined While Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Lifted Stake

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 679 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 6,480 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.84M, up from 5,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $148.4 during the last trading session, reaching $3486.85. About 55,173 shares traded or 143.65% up from the average. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500.

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 277,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.64 million, up from 257,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 528,254 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bronson Point Management Limited Liability Com reported 65,000 shares. Moreover, Country Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Royal Bankshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 653,043 shares. Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 317 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Intersect Capital Ltd invested in 1,954 shares or 0.12% of the stock. National Asset Management reported 5,365 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg Inc accumulated 140,876 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us invested in 101,677 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Pacific Global Investment Commerce has invested 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Argent Com stated it has 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Hartford Invest Management reported 18,332 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Limited Co owns 4.12 million shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.12% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1.77M shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVR shares while 110 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 2.83 million shares or 3.42% more from 2.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Impala Asset Limited Company has invested 5.96% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Montgomery Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 5.59% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Bogle LP De invested 0.95% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 60 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 104 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company holds 6,571 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 24,085 shares. 193 are owned by Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Company. Stifel Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 293 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc reported 244 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 247 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd owns 334 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 0.04% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Paloma Prtnrs Communication invested in 145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement reported 3,322 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 5,034 shares to 36,571 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,348 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.84 million activity. Jung Alexandra A had bought 70 shares worth $229,950.