Pictet Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Realty Income (O) Stake by $353,600 as Share Price Declined; Hm Capital Management Holding in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Boosted by $1.33 Million as Share Value Rose

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 198,403 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.68 million, up from 193,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 3.42 million shares traded or 117.90% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Hm Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 18,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, up from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $269.9. About 534,329 shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.22% or 13,110 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has invested 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). California-based Eqis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Cibc World Markets holds 2,522 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Limited, Australia-based fund reported 16,079 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd reported 0.12% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). First Mercantile Trust stated it has 359 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Hartford Investment Com accumulated 5,645 shares. Glenview Cap Management Llc invested in 0.47% or 181,689 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0.03% or 214,998 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.09% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 778 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,397 shares. Moreover, Security Tru has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 250 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.14% or 15,650 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation holds 229,069 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Bridgeway Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 672,550 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 738 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 178 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 0.71% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 1.39 million shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas holds 0.99% or 26,893 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset invested 0.13% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc has 0.04% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 2,013 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp stated it has 70,947 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kcm Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 209,797 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 68,261 shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $296.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 12,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,699 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).