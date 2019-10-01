Pictet Asset Management LTD Lifted Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT); American Airls Group (AAL) Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 4.72M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY IS HAVING EFFECT ON ULTRA DISCOUNT CARRIERS; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 9,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 40,285 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.31M, up from 30,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $286.78. About 929,002 shares traded or 75.14% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evanson Asset Ltd reported 9,860 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 10,770 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 523,377 shares. Gideon Advisors holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 10,412 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 203,058 shares. Harris Assocs LP has invested 1.1% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 94,756 shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation reported 82,961 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 10 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 0.05% stake. Swiss Financial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Serv Automobile Association holds 297,429 shares. J Goldman And Limited Partnership invested in 71,964 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc, Florida-based fund reported 22,532 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 319,565 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. 15,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. Shares for $1.40 million were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 was made by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was made by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 2,808 shares to 21,914 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 34,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,538 shares, and cut its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).