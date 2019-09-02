Pictet Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA); Boeing Co (BA) Holding Has Raised by Cornerstone Advisors Inc

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 46.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 97,642 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 66,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 514,459 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 30/04/2018 – Portola Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 24/04/2018 – DoJ CA Northern: Portola Valley Resident Sentenced In Bank Fraud Scheme; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 10/05/2018 – Two New California Pacific Homes Neighborhoods Debut This Summer in Portola Springs® Village; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Qatar Airways Deal Is Valued at $1.7 Billion; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO EXTEND CURRENT LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY COMPOSITE DETAIL & ASSEMBLY PARTS FOR BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 19/05/2018 – CUBA CONFIRMS 110 DEAD IN PLANE CRASH – STATE-RUN MEDIA

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.01% stake. Principal Fincl Gp Inc Inc reported 18,712 shares stake. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 5.83 million shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 41,523 were reported by Int Group Inc. Services Automobile Association accumulated 123,489 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 1,338 shares. Brinker Cap has 0.04% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 32,186 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 963 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 26,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny owns 15,887 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 111,910 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 7,494 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 33,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Portola Pharmaceuticals Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for PTLA – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Peeking Back In On Portola Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zoetis (ZTS) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.6% in Session – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 08/12: (BE) (GNLN) (WMGI) Higher; (VCTR) (TME) (PTLA) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 24,532 shares to 597,015 shares, valued at $22.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 177,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated invested in 5,805 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Btc Cap Mgmt Inc owns 16,460 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart reported 18,388 shares stake. Churchill Mngmt has 160,747 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. 652 are held by Lederer And Assoc Invest Counsel Ca. Alyeska Investment Gp L P, Illinois-based fund reported 188,162 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Com holds 0.32% or 85,543 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 1,101 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 7,372 are held by Eagle Asset. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability reported 3,010 shares stake. Amica Mutual reported 0.94% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 106,651 are held by Washington Trust. Alps reported 12,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.