Pictet Asset Management LTD Increases Position in Allstate (ALL); Diversified Trust Co Has Increased Its Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) as Stock Price Declined

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 127.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 4,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,312 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 3,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 19,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 628,748 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.22 million, up from 609,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.63. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 4,500 shares to 135,067 shares, valued at $12.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 10,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,040 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Trust invested in 332 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Mgmt holds 1,118 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0.04% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 56,860 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Centurylink Management has 0.61% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Brown Brothers Harriman &, a New York-based fund reported 955 shares. Pzena Invest Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru accumulated 12,682 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.1% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 64,581 shares. Hbk Invs Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Matarin Lc holds 38,962 shares. Central Bancorp And Trust holds 0.05% or 2,211 shares. 25,390 are owned by Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Inc. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 36,608 shares.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 10,613 shares to 30,335 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,032 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Inc has invested 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability reported 173,496 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,081 shares. Meyer Handelman Co has invested 0.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Charter Co accumulated 0.18% or 8,270 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr holds 25 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Com holds 0.1% or 21,817 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 6,013 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stanley owns 33,179 shares. Moreover, Private Trust Na has 0.53% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1,569 are owned by Maple Capital Mgmt Inc. Jpmorgan Chase owns 1.02 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Llc has 5,794 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Ifrah Fincl Services stated it has 2,207 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.