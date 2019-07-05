Pictet Asset Management LTD Increased Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position; 7 Bullish Analysts Covering Rapid7, Inc. (RPD)

Among 7 analysts covering Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rapid7 had 10 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, January 15. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Raymond James upgraded Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) on Tuesday, January 29 to “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. See Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Nomura 70.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co. 63.0000

15/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50 New Target: $60 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $48 New Target: $61 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform New Target: $58 Initiates Coverage On

03/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $52 New Target: $58 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $59 Initiate

11/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

29/01/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $39 New Target: $45 Upgrade

15/01/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Upgrade

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 235.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd acquired 1.55 million shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock rose 2.52%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 2.21 million shares with $63.34M value, up from 656,383 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $33.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 1.35 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING

More notable recent Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Rapid7 Inc Up 86% This Year But No Stopping This Cybersecurity Stock – Profit Confidential” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Take A Wait And See Approach With Rapid7 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rapid7 Insight Cloud Now Integrates with Amazon Web Services Security Hub – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rapid7 Helps Security and DevOps Teams Identify Misconfigurations to Further Secure Cloud Environments – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HDV, XKFS: Big ETF Inflows – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables clients to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides clients with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide clients with access to security experts and experience.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $58.64. About 111,700 shares traded. Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has risen 73.28% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RPD News: 10/05/2018 – Rapid7 Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – RAPID7 HOLDER BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE CUT STAKE TO 4.1%; 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $30; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Rapid7; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 09/05/2018 – RAPID7 INC RPD.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.6% Position in Rapid7; 08/05/2018 – Rapid7 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rapid7 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPD); 14/05/2018 – Rapid7 Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk by Existing Stockholders

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) stake by 239,445 shares to 1.27 million valued at $25.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3M Co (Put) (NYSE:MMM) stake by 962,056 shares and now owns 135,600 shares. Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained the shares of WMB in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.