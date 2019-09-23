Pictet Asset Management LTD Increased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake; Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Shorts Lowered By 0.03%

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 9.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd acquired 223,276 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 2.56M shares with $214.28 million value, up from 2.33M last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $216.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 3.85 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Phase 2b Study Results Positive; 23/04/2018 – Merck Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 23/03/2018 – EISAI AND MERCK & CO. SAY LENVIMA APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR HCC; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB WITH SFJ PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q REV. 3B RUPEES

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) had a decrease of 0.03% in short interest. REGI’s SI was 5.41 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.03% from 5.41M shares previously. With 756,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)’s short sellers to cover REGI’s short positions. The SI to Renewable Energy Group Inc’s float is 15.08%. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 240,306 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 21,063 shares to 597,472 valued at $59.60 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Global Blood Therapeutics In stake by 31,528 shares and now owns 438,857 shares. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 4,136 shares. 3,353 were accumulated by Westwood Mngmt Il. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,002 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc accumulated 23,028 shares. Edgewood Mgmt stated it has 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tennessee-based Woodmont Counsel Ltd has invested 1.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bowen Hanes Com Inc has 0.02% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Aull And Monroe Investment Mngmt Corp has invested 1.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Acg Wealth reported 21,231 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mgmt Grp stated it has 0.15% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Orrstown Fincl Services invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 10,821 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sarasin And Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.09% or 62,153 shares in its portfolio. Kistler owns 43,402 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Montag A Assocs Inc holds 206,086 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck & Co has $10300 highest and $8400 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 10.37% above currents $84.49 stock price. Merck & Co had 12 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold Renewable Energy Group, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.22 million shares or 0.16% more from 41.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Arrowstreet Partnership reported 340,106 shares. 1,345 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 23,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3 are held by Carroll Fin Assocs. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 4.67 million shares. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 77,650 shares. Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi holds 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) or 1,000 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 2,923 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 215,561 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.83M shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 17,171 shares or 0% of the stock. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh reported 32,600 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 30 were reported by Whittier Trust Company. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0% or 41,178 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group has $35 highest and $22 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 93.09% above currents $14.76 stock price. Renewable Energy Group had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Roth Capital on Monday, June 24 to “Buy”.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. The company has market cap of $575.03 million. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass diesel and its co-products.