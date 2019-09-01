Pictet Asset Management LTD Increased Its Henry Schein (Put) (HSIC) Holding; Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Upped Its American Intl Group (AIG) Position

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Henry Schein Inc (Put) (HSIC) stake by 324.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd acquired 405,100 shares as Henry Schein Inc (Put) (HSIC)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 530,000 shares with $31.86M value, up from 124,900 last quarter. Henry Schein Inc (Put) now has $9.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 855,972 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Expects Transaction to Be Neutral to Balance of Its 2018 Earnings Per Share; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 626.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc acquired 715,139 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 829,317 shares with $35.71M value, up from 114,178 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $45.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.57 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – AIG received a federal bailout during the financial crisis that eventually totaled $182.3 billion but was repaid; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 49,634 shares. Burns J W And has invested 0.22% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 848 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 293 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gam Ag accumulated 14,736 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability holds 9,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Korea Inv Corp accumulated 25,900 shares. American Interest Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 78,867 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 68,605 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 218,765 shares. Daiwa Group reported 6,230 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 90,680 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 41,549 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Henry Schein has $7500 highest and $63 lowest target. $70’s average target is 13.60% above currents $61.62 stock price. Henry Schein had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 76,046 shares to 1.14 million valued at $180.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) stake by 509,611 shares and now owns 748,994 shares. Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 3.99M shares. South Texas Money holds 1.65% or 891,327 shares in its portfolio. Provise Management Group Ltd Liability owns 7,465 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Confluence Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.01 million shares. Mariner Lc has 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mirae Asset Invs Limited, Korea-based fund reported 76,100 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 341,523 shares. Richmond Hill Investments Lc holds 329,518 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 214 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.13% or 560,533 shares. Axa owns 885,105 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp has 6,437 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.02% or 4,200 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 419,728 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 4,837 shares in its portfolio.

