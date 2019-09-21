Pictet Asset Management LTD Holding In Zendesk (ZEN) Was Increased; Donald Smith & Company Has Upped Its Holding in Korea Electric Power (KEP) as Stock Declined

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 18,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 317,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.25M, up from 298,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.14 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 117,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.14 million, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Korea Electric Power Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 76,214 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 238,725 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American National (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 12,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,541 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Gold.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 21,500 shares to 84,650 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 316,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,986 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).