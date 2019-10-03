Pictet Asset Management LTD Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Cut by $5.28 Million; As Packaging (PKG) Share Price Rose, Earnest Partners Raised Its Holding by $688,655

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 73,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 556,097 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.35 million, down from 629,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 466,842 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp (PKG) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 7,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 204,578 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.50 million, up from 197,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $102.48. About 687,988 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Capital Mgmt reported 5,450 shares stake. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 14,557 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 1,209 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 19,602 shares. Ifrah Fincl Service Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Toronto Dominion Bank has 93,356 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.14% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 307,367 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 1,269 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 1.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Schroder Mgmt Group reported 0.11% stake. Moreover, Field And Main Bank has 0.09% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 1,000 shares. Advisor Limited Com stated it has 4,909 shares. Moreover, Intersect Limited Com has 0.09% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Hendley And accumulated 8,545 shares or 0.38% of the stock.

Analysts await Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-2.17 earnings per share, up 10.70% or $0.26 from last year’s $-2.43 per share. After $-2.02 actual earnings per share reported by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Management Lp stated it has 14,571 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability holds 110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bailard has 3,500 shares. Tekla Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.48% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Prudential Finance invested in 87,674 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sector Gamma As accumulated 71,900 shares. 40,224 were reported by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Fjarde Ap has 0.02% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 23,684 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 43,790 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited Co owns 15.98 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 80,000 shares. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 154,058 shares. Tobam stated it has 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 7,666 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 218 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.