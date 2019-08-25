Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Upped By $1.52 Million Its Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Stake; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Kohl's (KSS) Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl’s has $82 highest and $4700 lowest target. $63.67’s average target is 40.93% above currents $45.18 stock price. Kohl’s had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, May 22, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Guggenheim. See Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) stake by 21.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd acquired 22,700 shares as Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 127,405 shares with $8.59 million value, up from 104,705 last quarter. Vornado Rlty Tr now has $11.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 1.00M shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vornado Realty Trust’s (NYSE:VNO) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 28,043 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 7,581 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability stated it has 409,578 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 241,475 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Landscape Management Lc owns 16,519 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Barr E S Com reported 316,274 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 0.01% or 276,385 shares in its portfolio. Conning accumulated 4,896 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 33,293 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Bokf Na accumulated 9,309 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 21,297 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Korea Invest holds 0% or 561 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 97,127 shares to 947,546 valued at $116.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twilio Inc stake by 149,947 shares and now owns 513,655 shares. Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Vornado Realty Trust has $73 highest and $71 lowest target. $72’s average target is 22.43% above currents $58.81 stock price. Vornado Realty Trust had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold Kohl's Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,800 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Pacific Inv Co holds 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 3,355 shares. 151,100 are owned by Andra Ap. 3,557 are owned by Livingston Gru Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 24,761 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 85,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 3,696 shares. 10,082 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. American Century Companies Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Focused Wealth Management holds 0.03% or 1,300 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Amp Investors Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 128,635 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 32,125 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Limited accumulated 0.01% or 18,012 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.32 billion. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. It has a 9.98 P/E ratio. The firm also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com.