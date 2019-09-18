Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Oneok New (OKE) Position; Exelixis Has 1.1 Sentiment

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 195,291 shares with $13.44M value, down from 200,291 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $31.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 498,888 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.

Exelixis Inc (EXEL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.79, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 134 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 122 cut down and sold positions in Exelixis Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 225.65 million shares, down from 231.52 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Exelixis Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 87 Increased: 100 New Position: 34.

Meditor Group Ltd holds 64.48% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. for 15.00 million shares. Capital Management Corp Va owns 237,855 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Orbimed Advisors Llc has 1.3% invested in the company for 3.91 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Portolan Capital Management Llc has invested 1.24% in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 139,347 shares.

More notable recent Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: EXEL, IIPR, TEAM – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Up 15.2% YTD on Strong Cabometyx Sales – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Exelixis is Now Oversold (EXEL) – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 474% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 601,114 shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 14/05/2018 – Bogle Investment Adds Pure Storage, Exits Exelixis: 13F; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 08/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS 1Q CABOZANTINIB REV. $134.3M; 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 17C; 07/05/2018 – Exelixis at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Exelixis at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 23/03/2018 – IPSEN RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company has market cap of $5.80 billion. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. It has a 9.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program.

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 56.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.41 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $54.53M for 26.60 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company stated it has 226,510 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 699,407 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 15,806 shares. Amp Investors Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 193,031 shares. 890,800 are owned by Gabelli Funds Lc. Cushing Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 2.52M shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc owns 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 77,396 shares. Homrich And Berg has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 6,146 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Pitcairn stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Lpl Lc holds 0.02% or 104,727 shares. Hexavest, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2,201 shares. Clark Mngmt Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Among 3 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72’s average target is -5.52% below currents $76.21 stock price. ONEOK had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 12 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 1 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.72M for 25.40 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.