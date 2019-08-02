Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $5.02 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Fortinet (FTNT) Shareholder Highland Capital Management LP Lifted Position by $634,950 as Market Valuation Declined

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 88,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 5.28M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.27M, down from 5.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 7.43 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd is planning to scrap its bid for Qualcomm Inc, after U.S; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 02/04/2018 – blacq: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker: sources (Reuters) – Former Qualcomm In; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 13/03/2018 – Tech sector tumbles after the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal is blocked; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 06/03/2018 – US security blow to Qualcomm deal; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HLDRS; 29/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Beijing tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup looks to delay the initial public offering for its mobile chip unit to the end of 2019, according to people familiar with the matter

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The hedge fund held 162,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 155,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.72% or $7.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 4.59 million shares traded or 191.54% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 90,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,700 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

