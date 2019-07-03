Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Raised Its Stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) as Shares Declined; As Symantec (SYMC) Market Valuation Declined, Crosslink Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.14 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Symantec (SYMC) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 233,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.74M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Symantec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.01B market cap company. The stock increased 13.57% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 40.10 million shares traded or 487.71% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC); 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 283,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.38 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.76 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 6.14M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $133.95M for 29.88 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advisors reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). New York-based Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). The Korea-based Korea Inv Corp has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Allen Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0.03% or 13,222 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ellington Gp Limited Liability invested in 12,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Federated Pa holds 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 9,359 shares. 177,465 were accumulated by Cornercap Counsel. Principal Finance Gru holds 955,869 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Heritage Wealth holds 3,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martin & Commerce Tn has 199,986 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares were sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L..

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:VNTV) by 22,741 shares to 261,729 shares, valued at $29.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. Shares for $2.89M were bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6. Shares for $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C. Shares for $24,936 were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 279,609 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity invested in 0.01% or 133,329 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Virtu Fincl Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Sigma Planning has invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Serv owns 7,541 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr accumulated 3,250 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 1.97M shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd accumulated 46,266 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Asset Mgmt One reported 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). James stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 89,840 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 32,445 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 16.77 million shares in its portfolio.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 8,600 shares to 78,763 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,300 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).