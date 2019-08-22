Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Raised Its Holding in Seattle Genetics (SGEN) as Stock Value Rose; Peconic Partners Trimmed Position in Apple (AAPL) by $515,025 as Stock Value Rose

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 2,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 6,825 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 16.46 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 01/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Sources: #Apple expands downtown #Seattle office; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3D sensing race; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 6,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 847,492 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.07 million, up from 841,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $78.38. About 304,290 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: CASCADIAN THERAPEUTICS TENDER OFFER COMPLETE; 05/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of First Quarter Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 26/03/2018 – ASTELLAS & SEATTLE GENETICS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR EN; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT TARGET ACTION DATE MAY 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) $530 MLN TO $580 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwh Capital Management invested in 0.7% or 8,817 shares. Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc Inc has invested 3.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantum Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 11,391 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Incorporated has invested 2.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Llc holds 44,870 shares or 6.51% of its portfolio. Wealth Planning Ltd Llc has 2.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,485 shares. Papp L Roy And Associate holds 4.38% or 128,034 shares in its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Service Ltd has 0.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bonness Entertainment has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 14,000 shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited holds 1.05% or 11,627 shares in its portfolio. Thornburg Investment Mgmt holds 218,471 shares. Moreover, Advisor Lc has 3.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,783 shares. Compton Management Incorporated Ri stated it has 100,552 shares or 8.3% of all its holdings.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53 million and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 144,895 shares to 164,895 shares, valued at $20.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tuesday’s Flurry Of Large Apple Option Trades Are Mostly Bullish Bets – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 23,200 shares to 122,382 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,107 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).