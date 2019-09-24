Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Raised Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stake by $41.93 Million; Valuation Rose; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Cadinha & Co Trimmed Position by $12.96 Million

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 90.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 70,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,240 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, down from 77,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $196.55. About 1.68 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 424.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 274,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 338,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.85M, up from 64,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $151. About 1.35M shares traded or 40.43% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust invested 0.15% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Chevy Chase Holdings holds 0.07% or 117,223 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt holds 1.23% or 100,860 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,594 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A has invested 0.43% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Cedar Rock Capital has 2.78 million shares. Bartlett & Company Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 452 shares. Edgestream Partners LP owns 1.6% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 92,717 shares. Hartford Mgmt holds 14,019 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Troy Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 55,200 shares. Charter owns 2,437 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Of Virginia Va invested in 1,485 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd accumulated 229 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 5,185 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 12,733 shares to 283,699 shares, valued at $71.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,471 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Mngmt holds 79,677 shares. Alta Cap Llc owns 1,962 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Apriem Advisors has 0.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Beech Hill holds 2,558 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 81,500 shares. Cheviot Value Limited Liability Company owns 1,824 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The California-based Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). California State Teachers Retirement has 0.37% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1.03M shares. Leuthold Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.56% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc holds 2.58% or 23,040 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank stated it has 12,776 shares. Fairfield Bush reported 1.56% stake. Epoch Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 0.59% stake. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 2.69 million shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,753 shares to 144,038 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).