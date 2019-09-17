Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Raised Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Position; Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Mizuho Bank LTD Has Lowered Position

Mizuho Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd sold 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 102,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.73. About 2.07M shares traded or 62.68% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 14/05/2018 – Traders are now assigning a 51 percent chance of a fourth interest rate hike in December, according to the CME; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Fines Belvedere Trading in Market-Manipulation Cases; 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-CME raises crude oil future margins; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 95 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 17/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC; 25/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 24; 23/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 22; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS 83 PCT OF NON-TIME WARNER WARRANTS HAVE BEEN EXERCISED AS OF APRIL 24

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 186,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.90M, up from 2.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 3.75 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Four CenterPoint U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $8bn natural gas deal; 07/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – TOTAL PROJECT CAPITAL COST IS APPROXIMATELY $285 MLN FOR BRAZOS VALLEY CONNECTION PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW; 09/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Breaking: CenterPoint Energy substation fire reignites in Texas City Wednesday morning. Details:…; 23/04/2018 – Lester Shen: Exclusive: CenterPoint Energy Nears Deal to Acquire Vectren-Sources – The New York Times; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vectren Corporation Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 86,267 shares to 149,708 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 12,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,236 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).

Mizuho Bank Ltd, which manages about $821.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 290,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $98.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

