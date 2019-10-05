Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Udr (UDR) Stake By $660,000; Atn International (ATNI) Shorts Increased By 6.16%

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Udr Inc (UDR) stake by 7.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 15,000 shares as Udr Inc (UDR)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 189,037 shares with $8.49 million value, down from 204,037 last quarter. Udr Inc now has $14.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 960,803 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80

Atn International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) had an increase of 6.16% in short interest. ATNI’s SI was 267,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6.16% from 251,700 shares previously. With 49,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Atn International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s short sellers to cover ATNI’s short positions. The SI to Atn International Inc’s float is 2.48%. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.56. About 23,968 shares traded. ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) has declined 11.37% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ATNI News: 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS RAILWAY HOLDINGS, INC.–CONTINUANCE IN CONTROL EXEMPTION–HGS-FCR, LLC AND HGS-ATN, LLC; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS RAILWAY HOLDINGS, INC.– CONTINUANCE IN CONTROL EXEMPTION -HGS-FCR, LLC AND HGS-ATN, LLC; 23/04/2018 – DJ ATN International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATNI); 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 19/03/2018 – ATN International Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ATN International Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – ATN International to Speak at Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference in NYC; 24/05/2018 – ATN International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 63% to 8 Days; 22/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ALABAMA & TENNESSEE RIVER RAILWAY, LLC–LEASE AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–HGS-ATN, LLC; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- ACE Trochanteric Nail System ATN LAG SCREW 60MM STERILE ATN LAG SCREW 65MM STERILE ATN LAG SCREW

More notable recent ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 18% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s why ATN International, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ATNI) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ATN Sets Date to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ATN Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ATNI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $903.57 million. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 56.52 P/E ratio. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy divisions.

Among 3 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. UDR has $5200 highest and $4700 lowest target. $50’s average target is 1.98% above currents $49.03 stock price. UDR had 4 analyst reports since August 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $4700 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 13.

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UDR prices two-part $400M note offering – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “UDR Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019, Twst.com published: “UDR Inc.: UDR Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “UDR Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UDR: Strong Growth Outlook But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UDR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 268.57 million shares or 0.38% less from 269.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated reported 32.18 million shares. Mngmt Va owns 0.09% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 7,507 shares. Zimmer Ptnrs Lp has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). First Manhattan has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Telos Capital Management reported 0.2% stake. Sei Com reported 0.14% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.11% or 4.00 million shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited holds 282,741 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 453,771 shares. Pggm accumulated 5.08 million shares. First LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 208,531 shares. Duncker Streett & Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 2,480 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 31,239 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 103,609 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 KLINGBEIL JAMES D bought $1,004 worth of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 22 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) stake by 44,670 shares to 820,654 valued at $78.23 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) stake by 725,997 shares and now owns 1.12M shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was raised too.

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $150.90M for 23.57 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.