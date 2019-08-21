Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lowered By $368,115 Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding; GAMES WORKSHOP GRP ORD UK ORDINARY SHARE (GMWKF) Sellers Increased By 0.46% Their Shorts

GAMES WORKSHOP GRP ORD UK ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) had an increase of 0.46% in short interest. GMWKF’s SI was 22,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.46% from 21,900 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 110 days are for GAMES WORKSHOP GRP ORD UK ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)’s short sellers to cover GMWKF’s short positions. It closed at $52.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 6.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 3,201 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 50,090 shares with $5.81 million value, down from 53,291 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $12.36B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $123.66. About 164,446 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas

Among 6 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.17’s average target is 6.88% above currents $123.66 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Friday, February 22. Raymond James maintained the shares of KSU in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $14100 target in Monday, July 22 report.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.84 million for 17.47 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Eversource Energy stake by 1.24 million shares to 2.56M valued at $181.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 127,040 shares and now owns 1.85M shares. Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability reported 14,412 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP reported 9,426 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Management Llc has invested 0.05% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 71 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Country Club Trust Na stated it has 3,250 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Pnc Gru Inc owns 24,292 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 14,919 shares. Moreover, Btim Corp has 0.08% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Td Asset holds 0.03% or 148,253 shares in its portfolio. Brinker invested in 3,954 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Harvest Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 328,690 shares.