Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Splunk (SPLK) Position; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has 1.39 Sentiment

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Splunk Inc (SPLK) stake by 28.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd acquired 582,919 shares as Splunk Inc (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 2.60M shares with $323.80 million value, up from 2.02M last quarter. Splunk Inc now has $18.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $124.19. About 339,573 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 57 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 41 trimmed and sold stock positions in Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 13.20 million shares, down from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 28 Increased: 38 New Position: 19.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67 million for 11.20 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 17,241 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Endicott Management Co holds 12.82% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for 500,000 shares. Seidman Lawrence B owns 176,191 shares or 3.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banc Funds Co Llc has 2.11% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 1.77% in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 706,229 shares.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $523.18 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It has a 11.74 P/E ratio. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation to Acquire Point View Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk (SPLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, ARWR, RGLD – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk (SPLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 77,557 shares to 2.14M valued at $172.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) stake by 4,100 shares and now owns 92,600 shares. Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Limited Co (Wy) owns 100 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability has 2.59% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 27,500 shares. Zeke Lc has invested 0.07% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Gideon Cap Advsr Inc invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Css Limited Co Il stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Eagle Asset Management holds 0.57% or 861,467 shares. 7,220 were accumulated by Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware. Marketfield Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 18,856 shares for 1% of their portfolio. First Citizens National Bank Trust holds 13,139 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Polar Cap Llp invested in 212,223 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Partner Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership has 90,080 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Hartline Corp owns 21,183 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Partner Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.41% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).